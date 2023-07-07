Midland's Jeremy Rodgers back home after arrest on Capitol riot charges

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland man arrested last week and accused of hitting a police officer with a flag pole on Jan. 6, 2021, is back in his hometown.
Authorities say 28-year-old Jeremy Rodgers was charged with several felonies in a Florida federal courtroom last Friday. He was released pending further court dates and is now back home in Midland.
Rodgers was polite Friday in saying he did not want to make any comments at this time.
Rodgers, a well-known Republican in Midland County, is now one of more than 1,000 people charged in the Capitol riot.
"Just to hear that someone so close to me was involved in that is kind of shocking," said Greg Corrion, who lives just a house down from where Rodgers lives.
Federal investigators say Rodgers, a Midland County Republican who ran twice for Midland City Council and was defeated both times, can be seen in images on Jan. 6, 2021.
Court documents say Rodgers was carrying a blue Trump flag attached to a wooden flag pole, approached a line of law enforcement officers guarding the East Rotunda door and struck a Capitol police officer three times.
"It's just crazy, you heard about the incident, you heard about everything that went on, and just all the charges that were brought up and all the people involved, and just hearing someone so close to home, it's just surprising," Corrion said.
Former State Sen. Jim Stamas confirmed Rodgers worked for his office for two years, calling Rodgers' actions sad and disappointing.
Campaign records show Attorney General Bill Schuette's 2018 gubernatorial campaign paid Rodgers more than $5,600 in wages.
Corrion believes in healthy political debate but what Rodgers is accused of doing would be wrong.
"We know right from wrong, and that thought may come across your mind. But to act out on it, that's something different -- that's uncalled for. I guess in my opinion, it's just little over the top," said Corrion.
Rodgers' next date in federal court is on July 18, which he can participate remotely.