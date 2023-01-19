Millington Republican encouraging Florida governor to run for president

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A state representative from Millington is among several Michigan Republicans who signed a letter encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president next year.
DeSantis may be contemplating a run for the White House. If he decides to run, DeSantis would have to take on former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary next year.
Eighteen lawmakers in Michigan signed the letter, which was sent to the Florida governor in December. One of those lawmakers is Phil Green of Millington, who has supported Trump in the past.
"It's not a shot at Donald Trump, but it is a realization of the work that Ron DeSantis has done as governor of Florida and the way he handles himself and we believe he should be in consideration," Green said of his support for DeSantis' potential campaign.
Green said he is not formally endorsing DeSantis at this point.
One reason the state Republicans are backing a DeSantis primary bid is their desire to find someone who could usher in a new generation of GOP leadership in Washington, D.C.