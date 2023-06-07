Nearly 300 absentee ballots from Thetford Township found in Clio storage unit

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after 289 absentee ballots from the 2020 election were found in Thetford Township.
The ballots were found inside a storage unit at Storage One in Clio last August.
"My biggest concern is why were they in a storage unit?" Township Supervisor Rachel Stanke said. "Why were they never mailed out to the voters for one? There's got to be a reason why. I don't think you can forget to mail out 289 ballots to voters."
None of the ballots in the storage unit made it into the hands of voters in the 2020 election. That said, of the 289 ballots, 77.5% were marked spoiled, meaning most voters were issued a new ballot in order to perform their civic duty.
"I'm thankful that those people did get to vote, but there is a good amount of people that never got to vote," Stanke said. "And I believe during that time we were in a pandemic. People didn't want to come out of their houses. We have disabled people. There's a reason that they vote absentee."
According to a Michigan State Police report, the ballots were found last August when the former Deputy Township Clerk was cleaning out her storage unit. She says she was given the box by current Township Clerk Nicole Moore shortly after the election and asked to store them.
It was only after the Deputy Clerk tried to return the boxes to Stanke that she discovered they were ballots.
"I just had an inkling to contact the state police and I did that and the state police went over there and recovered the ballots," Stanke said.
The investigation now rests in the hands of the Attorney General's office, who is still looking into exactly what happened.
ABC 12 has tried to speak with Township Clerk Nicole Moore, but she could not be reached for comment at this time.