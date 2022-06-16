New poll shows likely voters’ thoughts before Michigan Republican governor primary

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An exclusive EPIC-MRA poll for ABC12 News examines 400 likely voters in the Michigan Republican primary coming up on August 2.

EPIC-MRA conducted the poll between June 10 and June 13 in which likely voters in the Republican primary responded to a series of prompts.

Notably, the poll shows that 17% of people would vote for Ryan Kelley if the election had been held that day. These responses come after Kelley was arrested the morning of June 9 on misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

While the poll reflects the responses of 400 individuals, of that total number, 45% are still unsure of the candidate who holds their vote come August.

When asked what is more important during this election, 51% of those who responded said sharing views on issues held precedent. However, 43% of those polled said that they would rather vote for a candidate who can beat incumbent Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

Over half of the 400 people polled, or 61%, responded that they think Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. Only 22% believe that Joe Biden won the election fair and square, while 17% were left undecided.

It is nearly split, 26% agreeing more likely with 18% less likely of if it would influence voters to know if the candidate for Governor in the Republican primary believed that Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

Of the 400 likely voters in the Republican primary, 67% responded with 'total agree' to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that made abortions legal in the United States. Of that, 25% responded with 'total disagree'.

Interestingly, when asked more in-depth of if a candidate for Governor in the Republican primary took the position that all abortions should be banned, including abortions involving rape, incest, and abortions that could save the life of the mother, the majority flipped to 55% responding less likely. With only 13% responding with more likely.

Poll questions regarding systemic racism yielded a response of 46% of those polled saying it is a total problem, while 28% believe that its not really a problem at all.

Over 90% of responses supported the teaching of complete history to students in Michigan public schools. This includes slavery, the treatment of Native Americans, the civil rights movement, and other state and federal laws discriminating against racial, ethnic and religious groups. Only 4% of those asked opposed.