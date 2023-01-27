Police called to Saginaw County GOP convention as party infighting continues

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contentious Saginaw County GOP convention resulted in police being called and the chairman of the convention claiming he was threatened.
Infighting started among Saginaw County Republicans last November. After Thursday night's event, it doesn't seem to be getting much better.
This comes as certain factions of the party are battling it out for control.
At least six police officers were called to the convention in Thomas Township. Things eventually calmed down, but it appears the struggle for the soul of the Saginaw County GOP continues.
"The video footage shows the minutes are not accurate," Josiah Jaster can be heard saying at the Thursday night convention.
He was voted in as chairman of the Saginaw County Republican Convention, which was held to select precinct delegates for the state convention next month.
As Jaster verbally sparred over rules with the convention chairman at the time, Curt Tucker, executive committee member Debra Ell stood next to Jaster.
"I have asked that any delegates not be standing next to me as I am speaking. The delegate is out of order," Jaster said.
"Sit down," someone yelled.
"The delegate is out of order," Jaster repeated.
"No, you are out of order," another person yelled.
Ell, who is a member of the America First wing of the party, asked Jaster if he is going to hijack this convention and then eventually walks away.
"There is no doubt she was trying to intimidate me," Jaster said.
A short time later, Thomas Township police and other departments were called to the convention to keep the peace.
"It was a little embarrassing," Tom Roy said.
When the voting for precinct delegates was done, more moderate Republicans like Roy won delegate slots. He resigned his vice chairman position last month after he and others felt the America First wing hijacked the party.
"The people have some common sense, sanity, that will understand that you have to work together and unify everyone," Roy said of the majority of the people elected as precinct delegates.
Jaster said those voted in as delegates for the state convention are a diverse slate.
"It's a slate of a variety of people, some moderates some establishment, some conservatives and many America First," said Jaster, who identifies with the America First wing.
Still, he believes he was threatened before and during the convention.
"People were coming at me attempting to attack me and made physical contact as they tried to do that, I was not injured," Jaster said.
Ell could not be reached for comment Friday. Saginaw County GOP Chairman Curt Tucker acknowledged there have been personality conflicts, but he is hoping to put the infighting to rest.
Thirty-seven Saginaw County delegates were selected to attend the state Republican convention.