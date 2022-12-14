Poll: Americans have little appetite for Biden-Trump rematch in 2024

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&