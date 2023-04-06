Poll: One-third of Americans say Biden deserves to be reelected

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. .Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river level to gradually recede below flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks. At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge. At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&