President Biden coming to Bay City on Tuesday for speech at SK Siltron CSS

  • Updated
  • 0
SK Siltron

A scientist at SK Siltron CSS holds a silicon carbide wafer produced at the company's Michigan facility.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden is traveling to Bay City on Tuesday to celebrate his administration's progress in rebuilding America's manufacturing sector.

Biden is set to deliver a speech at SK Siltron CSS on Straits Drive about creating manufacturing jobs and rebuilding the U.S. economy "from the bottom up and the middle out."

SK Siltron completed a $300 million expansion earlier this fall to make semiconductor wafers used in power system components for electric vehicles and 5G cellular technology.

Local, state and federal leaders hailed the project as an example of the U.S. bringing semiconductor manufacturing back home during a crippling supply shortage of the devices.

Biden's visit is closed to the public.

