BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Mid-Michigan next week.

Biden will visit Bay City, where he's expected to discuss manufacturing progress on the trip.

He was supposed to visit the Saginaw area back in August, but that trip was canceled because he tested positive for COVID-19. This will be the president's second trip to Michigan this year.

