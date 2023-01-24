Reaction to Whitmer's proposal of red flag laws: Support and concern

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's anticipated policies to reduce gun violence, including red flag laws, are drawing support and concern.
Whitmer likely will discuss gun control measures during her State of the State address in Lansing on Wednesday evening.
Among her proposals, she wants Michigan to join the 19 states that have so-called red flag laws. Those laws allow people or law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily confiscate an individual’s weapons.
Whitmer is also looking to require universal background checks and mandating safe storage of weapons.
Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop in Bay City for the past 34 years, supports laws requiring safe gun storage.
"I am for that 100%," he said. "If you are buying guns, you need to protect your guns from everybody."
Duncan is not entirely against red flag laws, but he has concern that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
"Once you get on it, you can't get off of it," he said. "People that are anti-gun, they are going to try to get us, by using red flag laws, say that I am a criminal and I shouldn't have guns and I said something wrong."
Whitmer also is expected to call for universal background checks, which licensed firearm dealers like Duncan's already do. But private sales of long guns have no background check requirements.