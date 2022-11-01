Redistricting is a gamechanger for elections in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The midterm elections on Nov. 8 will be the first test of the redrawn district lines for Michigan.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission aimed to redraw district lines in a way that would increase competition and fairness for political parties. If the amount of money spent on advertisements and campaigning is any indicator, the stakes are high.
For the first time in decades, Democrats have a chance to control the State House and Senate. Several of Michigan's newly drawn congressional districts could determine who controls the U.S. House.
Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is facing a fierce and expensive battle against Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett in the newly created 7th Congressional District.
"The Slotkin-Barrett race may well be most the most expensive in the country," said EPIC-MRA President Bernie Porn.
That's because the district of about 775,000 residents was drawn so competitively, it is split nearly down the middle politically. The candidates are not only fighting for voters they haven't represented before, but the seat in a newly drawn district could help decide which party controls the U.S. House.
"You have four (U.S. Congressional) districts that are heavily democratic. If they win Kildee, that would be five," Porn said.
"If they win Kildee" is something Mid-Michigan hasn't heard in about four decades. There's been a Kildee representing this traditionally democratic, blue collar manufacturing area since 1977, starting with Dale Kildee. Then Dan Kildee succeeded his uncle in 2013.
"This is going to be the closest Kildee race for Dan or Dale in 40 years," said political analyst Paul Rozycki, who retired after teaching political science throughout the Kildee era at Mott Community College in Flint.
Michigan's newly drawn 8th Congressional District now includes a traditionally Republican and independent stronghold -- the more rural and conservative Midland and Tuscola counties. Kildee's Republican opponent, Paul Junge, has the endorsement of Right to Life of Michigan.
"If you look at the districts, the cities of Saginaw, Flint and Bay City are very democratic. But get outside them into rural areas, you find a lot that Trump carried," Rozycki said. "So it's a very mixed district."
Porn agrees.
"He needs to be a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll as far as appealing to farmers in Midland. It's very competitive. Democrats could lose," Porn said.
This year, for the first time in decades, Michigan Democrats could win control of the State House.
One of the newly redrawn State Senate races that will help determine who has that power is the 35th District Senate seat, which includes the cities of Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland.
The race between Democrat State Sen. candidate Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn is a tight one.
As far as Genesee County, redistricting made Flint a stand alone safely democratic seat, but redistricting created more competition all around it.
"It's still very, very competitive," Rozycki said. "It's not going to be a slam dunk for either party. But I think it's much more competitive now than it was."