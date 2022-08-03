Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election.

Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount.

Kelley placed fourth out of five Republican candidates on Tuesday's August primary ballot, earning 15% of the vote.

Former TV news host Tudor Dixon won the primary election for the GOP ticket with 41% of the vote and will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.

Dixon was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.