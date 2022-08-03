 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish

  • Updated
  • 0
Candidate Arrested Michigan

Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists that are demanding another investigation into former President Donald Trump's loss during a rally on Feb. 8, 2022 outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday, June 9, 2022, for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

 Jake May

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election.

Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount.

Kelley placed fourth out of five Republican candidates on Tuesday's August primary ballot, earning 15% of the vote.

Former TV news host Tudor Dixon won the primary election for the GOP ticket with 41% of the vote and will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.

Dixon was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you