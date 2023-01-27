RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SHOWERS WITH GREATER INTENSITY AND LOWER VISIBILITY EARLY THIS EVENING... HAZARDS...Heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 607 PM EST, the heavy snow showers were along a line extending from near Merrill to near Mason to Ann Arbor and moving northeast at 40 MPH. THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Fowlerville, Canton, Northville, Morrice and Bridgeport around 620 PM EST. Saginaw, Zilwaukee and Flint around 625 PM EST. Livonia, Bay City, Essexville, Cohoctah, Byron, Bancroft and Munger around 630 PM EST. Durand and Gaines around 635 PM EST. Southfield, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Linden and Detroit Zoo around 640 PM EST. Troy, Fenton, Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton around 645 PM EST. This includes the following highways... I-75 between mile markers 60 and 160. I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16. I-675 between mile markers 1 and 7. I-96 between mile markers 125 and 180. I-696 between mile markers 1 and 18. I-69 between mile markers 99 and 161. US-23 between mile markers 36 and 90. SAFETY INFO... Travel conditions can deteriorate rapidly due to low visibility and wet road and becoming snow covered. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 237DEG 45KT 4335 8426 4261 8439 4225 8373