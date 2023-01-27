RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SHOWERS WITH GREATER INTENSITY AND LOWER
VISIBILITY EARLY THIS EVENING...

HAZARDS...Heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 607 PM EST, the heavy snow showers were
along a line extending from near Merrill to near Mason to Ann Arbor
and moving northeast at 40 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Fowlerville, Canton, Northville, Morrice and Bridgeport
around 620 PM EST.
Saginaw, Zilwaukee and Flint around 625 PM EST.
Livonia, Bay City, Essexville, Cohoctah, Byron, Bancroft and
Munger around 630 PM EST.
Durand and Gaines around 635 PM EST.
Southfield, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Linden and Detroit Zoo around
640 PM EST.
Troy, Fenton, Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton around 645 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 60 and 160.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-675 between mile markers 1 and 7.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 180.
I-696 between mile markers 1 and 18.
I-69 between mile markers 99 and 161.
US-23 between mile markers 36 and 90.

SAFETY INFO... Travel conditions can deteriorate rapidly due to low
visibility and wet road and becoming snow covered. Slow down and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 237DEG 45KT 4335 8426 4261 8439 4225 8373

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting.

McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who has represented former President Donald Trump.

The vote was conducted by secret ballot and McDaniel needed a majority of the members casting ballots to win. After just one round of voting, the parliamentarian announced that McDaniel had received 111 of the 167 votes cast. Dhillon received 51 votes and four ballots were cast for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a 2020 election denier and ardent Trump backer.

Dhillon had argued the party needed to "radically reshape" its leadership amid recriminations about Republicans' lackluster showing in the midterm elections, which compounded disappointments over the results in the previous two cycles.

Both McDaniel and Dhillon have ties to Trump. The former president backed McDaniel when she first ran for party chair in 2017. Dhillon's law firm represented Trump in his dealings with the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The RNC paid more than $1 million for the legal work.

But Trump stayed neutral in the race for RNC chair, stating that McDaniel and Dhillon should "fight it out." On Friday, he congratulated McDaniel on her "big WIN" in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's likely rival in the 2024 contest for the White House, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighed in on the race in an interview that posted Thursday, telling Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a conservative web show host, that it was time for "some new blood in the RNC." But the GOP governor stopped short of offering a formal endorsement of Dhillon.

The feud between McDaniel and Dhillon has underscored the fractious nature of the Republican Party at this moment. There are broad disagreements among RNC members about how to steer the party back into a position of strength before the 2024 presidential election, with Trump already an announced candidate. Dhillon, for example, has said the party must do more to encourage early voting to compete with Democrats after years in which Trump has undermined that method of casting ballots in his quest to sow doubt in election results.

During a speech at the beginning of Friday's meeting, McDaniel implicitly pushed back at criticisms of her leadership record as she argued that the party must be united headed into 2024. "We're working overtime to learn the lessons of the midterms -- what went right and what went wrong," she said.

McDaniel won public commitments from more than 100 RNC members to back her before Friday's secret ballot election that unfolded among other votes on party business and resolutions. Dhillon's allies had suggested that many members would switch to the California committeewoman when the secret voting began, but that dynamic did not pan out.

The race for RNC chair had grown increasingly contentious over the past two months with Dhillon allies raising questions about the compensation and benefits that McDaniel earned as party chair, and McDaniel supporters pointing to the lucrative payments Dhillon's law group has received for representing both Trump and the RNC. Both women assured members that they would look closely the RNC's spending on consultants and outside vendors as the party charts the course forward into the next cycle.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

