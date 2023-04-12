Supporters of popular vote legislation spoke at Central Michigan University

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) – A group is pushing states to give their electoral college votes to whoever wins the popular vote in each presidential election.
Supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact met at Central Michigan University Tuesday night.
The bipartisan group says a bill is moving through Lansing which would award Michigan's electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide.
Supporters of the bill include Saul Anuzis, a former chairman for the Michigan Republican Party.
Anuzis said the bill would make every state a battleground and that it would be a good thing for voters.
“We're making the argument that every voter in every state ought to be politically relevant every time,” said Anuzis. “So we're trying to change and use the national popular vote in order to elect a president, to make sure that all 50 states are actually battleground states.”
Mark Brewer, former chairman for the Michigan Democratic Party said that it would make sense for the votes to be counted the same as other elections.
“Every other election in the country, the person that gets the most votes wins,” said Brewer. “It's designed to make the system within the existing electoral college democratic with a small 'd.' Make every vote count.”
15 states and Washington, D.C. have joined the National Popular Vote compact.
The states are largely Democratic strongholds -- like California, New York and Illinois, and they represent 196 of the 270 electoral votes needed to activate the pact.