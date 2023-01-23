 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Trump adds stop in New Hampshire ahead of campaign event in South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump, pictured here in Palm Beach, Florida, in November of 2022, will make a stop Saturday in Salem, New Hampshire, ahead of a campaign event in South Carolina, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will make a stop Saturday in Salem, New Hampshire, ahead of a campaign event in South Carolina, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Trump is expected to deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting.

Fox News was first to report the New Hampshire visit.

Trump's stop in South Carolina will be a small event in at the Statehouse in Columbia and will feature remarks by the former president and an announcement about his South Carolina leadership team, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham are also expected to attend the South Carolina event, a person familiar with the planning told CNN. However, it is unclear if either plans to endorse the former president's White House bid.

