 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena from January 6 committee

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee

On October 14, former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection. Trump is seen here in Arizona on October 9.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social.

In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the former president doubles down on fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen and insists the committee should have instead looked into these claims.

At what is expected to be the final public hearing before the midterms, the House select committee voted to subpoena Trump on Thursday.

CNN reached out to representatives for Trump for an answer on whether he'll comply with the subpoena. CNN also has reached out to the committee for response to Trump's comments.

Trump lays blame on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not utilizing the National Guard.

As CNN has previously reported, the speaker of the House is not in charge of Capitol security. That's the responsibility of the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the U.S. Capitol Police and approves requests for National Guard assistance.

The former president also provided a series of attachments to the response -- including aerial photos of the crowds at the rally on January 6, 2021, and a list of alleged election issues in various states.

New exclusive footage from January 6 that was provided to CNN shows Pelosi and other bipartisan lawmakers scrambling to have the National Guard activated as rioters attack the Capitol.

One of Trump's former acting chiefs of staff, Mick Mulvaney told CNN's "New Day" on Friday that he doubted Trump would comply with the subpoena.

"I don't think there's any chance he's actually going to do that," Mulvaney told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "Is he, is he thinking about it? Sure. That's his nature. Does he want to tell his side of the story? He does. There's no way that he's actually going to testify. This is not -- keep in mind, this is a legislative process. This is Congress. This is not the Department of Justice."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

Recommended for you