Trump hits campaign trail in New Hampshire and South Carolina

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN... now until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS... untreated roads become hazardous for travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow wavers in coverage and intensity during the late evening before increasing again after midnight. Heavy snow bands just to the north across the Tri Cities and Thumb will have a sharp south edge with greater accumulation occuring north of I-69. Bursts of heavy snow are expected during the late night before diminishing toward sunrise and then ending by 10 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&