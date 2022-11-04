Tudor Dixon closes campaign with focus on education, crime and business

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&