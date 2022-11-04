Tudor Dixon closes campaign with focus on education, crime and business

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The race for Michigan governor is down to the wire for the two women running to lead Michigan over the next four years.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have been crisscrossing the state and trying to rally voters, including those in Mid-Michigan.
"I think that people are really wanting to see somebody who's going to focus on education, crime and businesses bringing business back," Dixon said.
The West Michigan businesswoman and political commentary host is pretty optimistic these days. The once virtually unknown candidate is cementing herself as a strong contender against Whitmer.
An EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 News on Friday showed Whitmer with an 11% lead with five days before the election. Dixon is pressing hard to get her message out in the closing days of her campaign.
"Obviously talking to folks like you and making sure we're getting in the media as much as possible," she said. "But getting our ads out there and having events. You see us in the bus out here touring. That's important for me. I love to be able to see the people interact with them and hear their stories."
The exclusive EPIC-MRA poll showed the economic inflation and reproductive rights are top of mind for likely voters in Michigan. Whitmer has hit Dixon hard for her pro-life stance, which they say has no exceptions.
But she's walking back just a bit.
"If they want Gretchen Whitmer's stance on abortion, they can vote. But they should also be assured that a judge has already ruled in this case and said that there will be no ban on abortion in the state of Michigan," Dixon said. "Looking at what the judge has done, I would love to see if some of those protections go back into place that would make sure that you have to have parental consent if you're a minor."
However, she doesn't plan to challenge the results of Proposal 3, which would guarantee reproductive rights in the Michigan Constitution, if it passes on Nov. 8.
"I've made it very clear that I believe in the will of the people and I want them to have their say," Dixon said. "This is on the ballot. If that's what they choose, I will support it fully. I will not try to go around the law."
Michiganders are looking for any type of relief with their finances. The exclusive EPIC-MRA poll released Friday showed inflation as the No. 1 concern for likely voters.
Dixon said she has a plan to help household finances.
"Well, we've talked at length about making sure that we can reduce the personal income taxes," she said. "It's something that the governor was offered twice, and both times she vetoed -- that she also had the opportunity to give a child tax credit back and veto that we would like to move forward with that but also a gas tax holiday right now is very critical for the state of Michigan."
In what's shaping up to be a tight race, Dixon believes she's the stronger candidate and she's ready to right the ship and put the state on the right track.
"I think that people are seeing that we have a really strong message, a really positive plan for the state moving forward," she said. "People want a government that's going to support them and they know that they will keep good on my promise to do that."