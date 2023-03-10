Two years since ARPA became law to help struggling communities

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been two years since the American Rescue Plan became law.
The $1.9 trillion distribution plan was enacted to help communities that were struggling with the pandemic.
The White House released new data that showed the impact of the federal relief money. Michigan received $6.5 billion in ARPA funding.
The money distributed supports small businesses, school districts, child care programs and citizens. Many communities, including the city of Flint, continue to plan out how they will spend their ARPA funds.
Gene Sperling, senior advisor to the President and the American Rescue Plan Coordinator, said that the plan was designed to give every location the choice of where the money would go.
“This is the only plan ever, ever where it went to every single township, city, county in the country,” said Sperling. “They have all received funds directly, with the notion that they could help design the recovery plan that fits best for them.”