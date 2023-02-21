Vivek Ramaswamy announces GOP bid for president in 2024

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX WILL LEAD TO INCREASINGLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and sporadic pockets of freezing
rain will continue increasing in coverage between the I-69 and
M-59 corridors through the remainder of the morning. Snow and
sleet are expected to be the primary precipitation types closer
to the I-69 corridor, with freezing rain increasingly likely
closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Accumulation will generally
remain under a half of an inch through 1 PM.

* A glaze of ice will be possible on untreated roadways,
bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect increasingly hazardous travel conditions as the day;
progresses.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

  • Updated
  • 0
Vivek Ramaswamy announces GOP bid for president in 2024

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, on August 2022. Ramaswamy announced on February 21 that he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

 Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Tuesday that he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president," Ramaswamy wrote in a Wall Street Journal editorial. "I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream—one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence."

Ramaswamy is a biotech and health care entrepreneur who has written two books, "Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence" and "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam."

The GOP primary field is still in its early stages. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United States ambassador to the United Nations, became the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump when she announced her bid last week.

Trump announced his third campaign for the White House last year. A number of other Republicans have been making moves suggesting interest in a national campaign and openly considering presidential bids.

"We embrace secular religions like climatism, Covidism and gender ideology to satisfy our need for meaning, yet we can't answer what it means to be an American," Ramaswamy wrote in the Journal.

"The Republican Party's top priority should be to fill this void with an inspiring national identity that dilutes the woke agenda to irrelevance," he continued.

The editorial also called for securing the border, eliminating affirmative action and repealing civil service protection for federal employees.

He filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission earlier Tuesday and is scheduled to speak at a Polk County GOP event in Iowa on Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

