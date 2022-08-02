Voters head to the polls for August primary in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tuesday is primary Election Day across Mid-Michigan.
Voters will decide which candidates are going on the ballot in November's general election. ABC12 News is keeping track of more than 250 races on Tuesday.
The polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot even if the polls close before they get inside.
Absentee ballots are due to municipal clerks by 8 p.m. to be counted in the results Tuesday evening. Absentee voters must remember to sign the back of their envelope or their vote cannot be counted.
Michigan is one of a few states that prints Republican and Democratic candidates on the same ballot. But voters can only select candidates from a single party. Ballots will be void if candidates are selected from more than one party.
The ballot is set up in 2 columns -- one side is Democrat and the other is Republican. Millage requests are not separated by party.
Local clerks want to remind voters to always turn ballots over to make sure they don't miss anything on the back side.
Michigan has same-day voter registration, meaning anyone age 18 or older who wants to cast a ballot can bring proof of address to their local clerk's office.
Click here for the Michigan Secretary of State's Voter Information Center, which will provide individual information for voters about where their polling place is and what is on the ballot Tuesday.
Key races to be decided in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday include the Republican primary for governor. Five GOP candidates are vying for the chance to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the state's top elected official in November.
The Republican governor candidates are real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt, businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and former TV host Tudor Dixon.
Voters also will decide which of three Republicans will challenge Congressman Dan Kildee for another two-year term representing the newly redrawn Eighth District.
Republican candidates include Paul Junge of Brighton, Candice Miller of Burton and Matthew Seeley of Davison.
Flint voters will narrow the field of candidates for mayor to two names in November. Tuesday's slate of candidates includes Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver and City Councilman Eric Mays.
Genesee County voters will decide a 10-year millage renewal for parks and recreation while Linden voters will decide a permanent millage to fund the city's police and fire departments.
Saginaw County residents will decide on an $8.6 million special education millage for Saginaw Intermediate School District and the Midland County Educational Service Agency has a $17 million bond proposal for facility improvements.
Village of Holly voters will see a millage request for police and fire services on the ballot, but it was placed there in error and the results on Tuesday will not count. A revote of the request will appear again on the November ballot.