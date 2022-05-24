Where do voters stand in 2022

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - The 2022 election could come down to some key issues and what candidates think about the 2020 Presidential Election.
When it comes to this year's Governor's race in Michigan, there are a lot of unknowns.
"Well you can't tell yet," said Bernie Porn from Epic MRA polling firm. "Because Governor Gretchen Whitmer has yet to run one TV ad and there is a lot of TV ads right now in the Republican primary. Another thing I think is an unknown factor a republican nominee yet to be determined for Governor who may or may not take the the position that the 2020 election was stolen."
It is a position that could work in a candidate's favor in August, but not likely in November.
According to the latest Epic MRA poll, 61% of Michigan voters who were surveyed believe that President Joe Biden won the election fair and square.
"That may help them in the primary but that's going to be bad news in the general when overwhelming two thirds majority independent voters will determine the outcome of the election disagree with that and say that no Biden won fair and square," said Porn.
Another issue voters feel strongly about that could determine the outcome of the election is how the supreme court rules on Roe V Wade.
"That could very well be the most important issue," he said. "We had 63% saying that if the Supreme court decided to overturn Roe V Wade 63% said they would disagree with that and a solid 54% said they would strongly disagree with that and only 26% would agree.
And the issue of race, according to Porn, is also on the minds of Michigan voters.
"75% of Michigan voters say that they believe that systemic racism is a problem," he said.