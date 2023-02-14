White House leading theory is objects shot down were 'benign' balloons

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 39 knots expected. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected around 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Little to no waves are expected with significant ice coverage across the inner bay. Ice floes and ice breakup in areas of shallower ice may be possible due to the strong winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&