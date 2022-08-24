Whitmer and Dixon campaigns at odds on debate schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The campaigns for governor of Michigan are at odds over when to hold debates this fall.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign says she accepted invitations for two debates in October -- the first in Grand Rapids and the second in Detroit.
But Republican Tudor Dixon's campaign argued those dates were too late and would miss mail-in voters.
The Dixon campaign says she has accepted a September date for a Grand Rapids debate with hopes that an October debate in Detroit would be sooner.