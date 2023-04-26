Whitmer named national co-chair of Biden re-election campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve as one of seven co-chairs of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.
In the role, Whitmer will act as a key fundraiser and representative of the Biden administration's message. She will serve as an ambassador at events and in media.
Whitmer expected to travel to other states on Biden's behalf during the 2024 presidential campaign.
Her appointment to a pivotal campaign role gives Biden connections to Michigan, which a key battleground state in 2024. Michigan voters have selected the winner in the past four presidential elections.