Poll shows support for Labor Unions is trending up

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Next week's deadline continues to loom over the UAW and the Big 3 auto manufacturers. The union's contract is set to expire September 14th at 11:59 p.m.

This comes as a new Gallup poll shows two-thirds of Americans now approve of labor unions, up from recent years.

Michelle Kaminski, Ph.D. an Associate Professor and Director, for MSU School of Human Resources & Labor Relations, explained, "We've really seen a big shift in attitudes towards unions, since Covid; Covid impacted society in so many different ways and one of them is in the workplace."

According to the August Gallup poll, 67% of Americans interviewed approved of unions. The all-time high was at 75%, post WWII. The numbers then trended down during the following decades, until now.

"The whole set of changes related to Covid made many people reevaluate their priority in life," said Kaminski.

Union movements have strong roots in Flint, and the Mid-Michigan community.

The Flint Sit-Down Strike in 1936- changed the United Automobile Workers or UAW from a collection of isolated individuals into a major labor union.

"We're not really seeing big changes in the number of people unionized, but we are seeing more support for unions. The biggest support for labor unions, is the youngest workers," added Kaminski.

The current UAW contract was ratified in October 2019, after a 40-day work stoppage. Nearly 50,000 union workers at GM plants across the country walked off the job and onto the picket line.

"It was really about dignity in the workplace, and respect and having a voice at the table," explained UAW Region D1 Director, Steve Dawes.

Dawes says the negotiation process isn't new it's collective bargaining.

In a new interview, UAW president Shawn Fain says they're making some progress in talks with the Big 3. He says the union will meet with G-M Thursday, and discussions are under way with Ford. However, Stellantis (formerly Fiat-Chrysler) has yet to make a counteroffer.