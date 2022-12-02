 Skip to main content
Possible wage boost worries local restaurants

  Updated
  • 0

Servers and owners worry higher prices will make customers less generous.

FLINT, Mich. - Business owners in Flint say diners may see higher bills next month if a minimum wage boost takes effect.

It would raise the rate for tipped workers from $3.75 to $9 per hour.

The boost comes from a Michigan Claims Court ruling on a minimum wage law from 2018.

"I'm gonna say we make at least a hundred [dollars], if not more, a day," said Penny Carlisle works, a server at the West-Side Diner in Flint.

She told ABC12 she lives comfortably enough on tips, but she's not opposed to a raise.

"I would love our wage to go up. It should go up. We work very hard. We gotta bus around tables now and do cash. We work a little hard. So I feel we should get minimum wage," she said.

But her co-worker, Alexis Morse, worries it might make customers less generous.

"If our wages increased, like, people may tip less because they think we're being paid more," said Morse.

Under the new wage, an 8-hour shift would be about $72 a day before tips.

And in a time of inflation, their boss, Frank Gjinha, said he also feels the heat.

"If that was to occur, at the present price structure, this business would be unprofitable... The menu costs would go up and you'd probably, in the end, get less customers," said GJinha.

Fred Marku, owner of the U.S. Family Restaurant, shared a similar concern.

They've had to cut their dinner service and raise prices because of the pandemic. And they're not sure they can afford a cost increase, especially when tipped wages are set to equal non-tipped wages in 2024.

"That's gonna increase my prices. Customers are gonna see that, they're not gonna tip the girls- knowing they make 12 dollars an hour," said Marku.

Server Alesia Miller added that she worries what it would mean for her family.

"With me being a single mom of three kids, this is what I live on. And I feel like my tips would go down if we went to minimum wage," said Miller.

But at least a few patrons say that price wouldn't matter to them.

"I'm tipping for the person on how they're interacting with me and what they're doing for me. I'm not tipping based on how much money they make," said long-time-diner Jessica.

"We know most of the waitresses. They do a good job," said Glenn.

"Same here," added his friend Joseph.

"They earned their money," his friend Ben finished.

The court's ruling is currently being appealed and a Michigan lawmaker introduced a bill on Tuesday to moderate the pay raise.

Tags

