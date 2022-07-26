Post-pandemic restaurant industry seeing influx of impatient customers amid shortages

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Roughly 150 miles northwest of mid-Michigan, the Charlevoix Venetian Festival ended in tears and a restaurant closing early due to what the manager said were rude and impatient guests.
Some say this is a trend restaurants are seeing coming out of the pandemic -- and that waitstaff is burned out.
We took a deeper dive to learn how owners are keeping staff happy amid a shrinking workforce.
“You know you try to make them happy the best you can,” said Heidi Erskine, bartender and server at the Bier Garten in Bay City.
“I think it made a huge statement. I think it did,” said Beth Karsten, owner of the Bier Garten.
Karsten says the manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix did the right thing by closing early as some of her staff became distraught by guests who were angry over wait times and even began pushing tables together on their own.
“The most important part of the business is your staff. The most important part. And if they don't feel welcomed and they don't feel like it is a good place to be, you're going to lose them,” she said.
Uptown Grill in Bay City posted on their Facebook page this week that they were closed for an employee appreciation day. Owner Vinny Stuart tells us it's not always about the daily grind, but the people who keep your operation running.
“Gas prices, food prices, it's just tough to do anything. I think the anxiety is running high for everyone,” said Margaret Charbonneau, another owner of the Bier Garten.
“There are a lot of good people out there if you open your eyes, smile at someone, maybe lend a hand,” Charbonneau said.
That Charlevoix manager also said what should have been a money-generating weekend for her servers was not -- they didn't even make the goal of 20 percent in tips.