 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power resorted to the nearly 2,000 residents without power near Beecher and Mt. Morris

  • Updated
  • 0
Pole fire Clio RD at W Carpenter RD 2
SM Works Photography
Beecher and Mt. Morris area power outage

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy has reported that nearly 2,000 residents in the Beecher and Mt. Morris area went  without power Monday after a failed crossarm. 

The outage was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. and left 1,946 residents without power. Power was restored to the area at 6:30 p.m. after crews determined that the cause of the outage was a failed crossarm.

Pole fire Clio RD at W Carpenter RD2
Pole fire Clio RD at W Carpenter RD

Consumers Energy reports that there were down wires on the corner of Clio Road and Carpenter. 

Crews are making repairs to the area. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you