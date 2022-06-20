Power restored to the nearly 2,000 residents without power near Beecher and Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy has reported that nearly 2,000 residents in the Beecher and Mt. Morris area went without power Monday after a failed crossarm.
The outage was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. and left 1,946 residents without power. Power was restored to the area at 6:30 p.m. after crews determined that the cause of the outage was a failed crossarm.
Consumers Energy reports that there were down wires on the corner of Clio Road and Carpenter.
Crews are making repairs to the area.