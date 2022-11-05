 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 billion as no tickets matched all winning numbers Saturday

  • 0

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night's drawing, according to the California Lottery Association.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday.

Saturday's estimated $1.6 billion draw had been the "world's largest lotto prize ever offered," Powerball said.

But unfortunately for ticket buyers, the odds of winning the massive prize remain long -- just 1 in 292.2 million.

Having no winners Saturday would "tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner," Powerball said. Saturday's drawing at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee was Powerball's 40th since the jackpot was last won August 3 by a ticket in Pennsylvania.

Saturday's jackpot, which had a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million "breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records," California Lottery tweeted ahead of the numbers dropping.

The Guinness World Records' "Greatest jackpot in a national lottery" was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Ric Ward and Ken Ernhofer contributed to this report.

