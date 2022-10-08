Precautionary boil water notice for isolated portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A water main break in Flint Township has caused a boil water advisory for isolated areas of Flint Township and Mundy Township.
The break was reported in a 30-inch line near Maple and Van Slyke Roads.
Due to a pressure drop, officials are asking people in these areas to boil their water before using it.
Repairs are likely to continue through the evening and into this weekend.
During the repair process, they say people may experience discolored water or sediment in their system. If that happens, they advise that residents run their taps for two to three minutes.
Residents who have questions regarding their water service should contact the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office at 810-732-7870. The after-hours emergency number for the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office is 810-762-3626.