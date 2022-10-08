 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the west
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Precautionary boil water notice for isolated portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township

  • 0
Boil water advisory

Boil water advisory

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A water main break in Flint Township has caused a boil water advisory for isolated areas of Flint Township and Mundy Township.

The break was reported in a 30-inch line near Maple and Van Slyke Roads.

Due to a pressure drop, officials are asking people in these areas to boil their water before using it.

Repairs are likely to continue through the evening and into this weekend.

During the repair process, they say people may experience discolored water or sediment in their system. If that happens, they advise that residents run their taps for two to three minutes.

Residents who have questions regarding their water service should contact the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office at 810-732-7870. The after-hours emergency number for the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office is 810-762-3626.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you