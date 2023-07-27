Preliminary cause of Bay County train derailment is faulty tracks

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight on that train derailment last week in Bay County, as investigators believe they know what caused the cars to go off the tracks.
When that train derailed last Friday, law enforcement officials indicated it might take weeks to get the area cleaned up.
Well today, six days after the accident, the trains are back up and running on those same tracks.
The preliminary finding on a cause is a faulty track and no foul play was involved.
The company that owns the train has not completely wrapped up its investigation, but there was a train rolling on those tracks today.
This is that incredible video taken by train enthusiast Todd Feldpausch of St. Johns, who just happened to be at the train crossing on Russell Road last Friday in Kawkawlin when the train derailed, with seven cars tipping over.
He also had drone video of the train going across the bridge over the Kawkawlin River, and you can see a couple of the train cars bouncing a little, an indication that those cars are most likely off the rails at that point before it derailed.
No hazardous materials were spilled, most of the train cars were empty, except for some lumber which was still being hauled away today.
ABC 12 News has confirmed a faulty track caused the derailment and Lake State Railway Company, which owns the train, says the tracks are now safe for railway transportation.
"I was surprised that I heard the trains over on the tracks and I didn't realize it was open yet," says Kawkawlin Fire Chief Jim Burke.
He says if Lake State Railway feels the tracks are safe for travel, that's good enough for him.
"We have to depend on them, as to what they are doing, what they are not doing, if they say it's safe, we have to believe that," says Burke.
We've also learned there was a train derailment back in February in Bay County, here at Two Mile Road, about a mile from Friday's accident.
Again no injuries, and no hazardous material spilled, and a faulty track again is the suspected cause.
Burke believes there have been upgrades made to the tracks.
"They are replacing track, they are replacing the railroad ties and stuff, but again, they need some help," says Burke.
Burke believes the government has to do more to help railroad infrastructure.
The railroad tracks are owned by the Huron and Eastern Railway and Tom Ciuba, Vice President of Communications of HESR says a full investigation by Lake State Railway continues and it will be analyzed by both railroads.
Ciuba adds, "some infrastructure was damaged as a result of the derailment, but it’s not a definitive indicator that track issues caused the derailment. Any damage from the incident has, indeed, been repaired and inspected, and operations resumed last night."