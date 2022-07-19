Preparing for recession practically

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Inflation has taken a toll on households with a historical increase to 9.1% last month marking the rise at the fastest pace since 1981 and affecting items ranging from groceries and gas to clothes and cars.
The reality of those costs are starting to hit middle class households with a new study from the LendingClub revealing over half of the American population is living paycheck to paycheck and the most vulnerable to the effects of a recession.
“I think if you've been through a recession it is probably scarier than if you haven't been in one because you don't know what to expect,” Brice Carter, Chief Investment Officer at Financial Strategies Group in Flint says.
Experts say the U.S will know if a recession hits when there are two consecutive quarters of declining economic activity.
“The first quarter was negative, barely negative, but it was negative” Carter said. “So if this quarter ends up negative, then by definition, we're in a recession.”
Recession or not, Carter said that to ease the risk of being blindsided, it’s important to start a budget practically.
“If we're facing a recession, do what's called a budget calendar,” he said. “Budgets your expenses that you have on a month to month basis. It's really honing in on knowing the differences between needs and wants.”
Needs like groceries have been affected by skyrocketing inflation, but experts say looking at every store option can save pennies that add up.
“You can coupon clip easily online, you can compare the cost of maybe your home goods online and even get free shipping on almost everything,” he said.
For younger generations, experts say budgeting can be more difficult with the rise of influencers pushing “boujee culture”.
“You just have to have confidence in yourself in order to not chase those ridiculous wants because at the end of the day, the type of shoes that you're wearing doesn't really matter, right and the type of clothes that you're wearing don't really matter,” Carter said.
Other financial experts said that the other key factor to preparing for a recession goes beyond your wallet.
“The issue is, will they become unemployed or not? That's a big question,” Professor of Finance at Michigan State University Andrei Simonov said.
Rising unemployment rate is another sign of a recession. However, so far, U.S employment is still looking strong and if a recession were to hit–layoffs may not happen quickly.
But Simonov said that it’s important to prepare for the possibility.
“Try to build your network, try to network with people and see, is there anyone else who is looking for a job and things like that just to be prepared,” he said.