Prescott man accused of threatening President Biden worked at grocery store, faces drug charge

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County man remains in jail Friday as he is accused of threatening to kill President Biden and blow up the White House.
The man had already been convicted in 2014 of threatening to kill then-President Obama.
He made the threat in a letter he wrote while he was in the Arenac County jail.
Timothy Findlay was arrested in April on a drug possession warrant that was issued in Arenac County in 2020. He was also convicted of contempt and was to serve sixty days, but his stay behind bars could be a little longer.
The 49-year-old Findlay is staying here at the Arenac County Jail, as he was arrested on April 17 on a drug warrant from more than two years ago.
Court records indicate his address is on George Street in Prescott near West Branch, but a home with that address could not be found.
We have learned Findlay was working at Rosati's grocery store in nearby Skidway Lake, where a supervisor there tells us Findlay worked here for about a year, right up until his arrest.
He said that Findlay was a dependable employee.
"Maybe if I seen him or something like because I am here four to five times a week, says John Jasso, a frequent customer at Rosati's, but doesn't recall seeing Findaly.
Jasso now knows that Findlay is accused of threatening the life of President Joe Biden in a letter Findlay sent to the White House in late April from the Arenac County Jail.
"Its not a surprise, there is just such a conglomeration of people who live in this area, from good to bad, to loose canons to things like that," says Jasso.
Findlay had served a total of 19 months in prison and three years of supervised released for threatening the life of then-President Obama, a threat made through notes Findlay had written while he was in the Ogemaw County Jail in 2013.
The President Biden threat charge Findlay faces is punishable by up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
"Just not thinking and making threats like that, I doubt if they ever intend on ever doing it,' says Jasso.
Findlay's next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.