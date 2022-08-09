President Biden signs CHIPS & Science Act, impacting Michigan manufacturers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – President Joe Biden signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high tech manufacturing in the U.S which includes creating semiconductor chips right here on U.S soil.
The CHIPS and Science Act has been bounced around for months with many Michigan legislators working to include the state in the investment plan.
“It's great that the entire supply chain now is going to be inside the United States and that we can not only make the polysilicon, but the wafers and the CHIPS, “Chief Commercial Officer at Hemlock semiconductor, Phil Dombowski said.
Hemlock Semiconductors lay the foundation for semiconductors to be produced, by supplying high-purity polysilicon products.
“It's really the product we make that helps enable the rest of the semiconductor supply chain,” Dombowski said. “Part of the CHIPS Act was making sure that the US is staying current and that we're investing in the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing out there.”
The bill includes more than $52 billion for U.S. companies producing semiconductors, as well as billions more in tax credits to encourage investment in chip manufacturing.
The U.S has been feeling the impact of the CHIP shortage due to the strain on the supply chain from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representative Dan Kildee (D-Flint) says bringing production to the U.S will help ease those strains.
“If we build them here, we have the control of our own future and that's what this legislation will do,” he said.
If manufacturing comes to Michigan, it'll be at least 2 years until residents will see a manufacturing plant.