Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

‘Price is Right’ is moving to a new home after filming at historic Bob Barker Stage for decades

Drew Carey is seen here on 'The Price is Right.'

 Sonja Flemming/CBS

 “The Price is Right” is saying goodbye to the game show’s home of 51 years.

“We’re about to film the very last episode of ‘The Price is Right’ at the Bob Barker Studio at Television City in California,” host Drew Carey said in a video posted to the show’s Instagram account last week.

Monday’s episode will mark the CBS game show’s final spin on the storied stage before production begins at a new studio in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Glendale.

“I used to tell people there was magic in the wood here because of all the good vibes that have been in this studio, all the laughs and all the fun that have been here,” Carey continued to say in the video, adding that now they have to “put our own good vibes into that new place.”

Carey said that Monday’s farewell show will be historic, and announcer George Gray teased the episode would “tip our hat to this amazing stage.”

History is certainly in the walls of Barker’s studio, which previously was the production home of “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Jack Benny,” and other shows.

“The Price is Right” first hit the air in 1972 and has since become television’s longest-running game show. The lively program invites audience members on stage to try to win cash and prizes.

Legendary television personality Barker hosted the show for 35 years before stepping down in 2007. The stage was named after him in 1998. Carey took over as host following Barker’s exit, something he said in the video that he’s “blessed” to do.

“I always am grateful and thankful that I have this opportunity to have a job like this,” Carey added, later saying hosting the show is “just the best feeling in the world.”

The final episode of “The Price is Right” recorded in its original studio airs Monday night on CBS.

