 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and will diminish in intensity through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour
are expected to occur within the morning commute, between 4 AM -
9 AM, which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Probe continues into animal rescue in Saginaw County as adoptions are put on hold

  • Updated
  • 0

In all, 28 cats were removed from the facility to get medical attention

KOCHVILLE Twp., Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation of a Saginaw County animal rescue continues, where 28 cats were removed from the facility.

There were complaints that sick cats were being adopted out of the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue and adults were then getting sick.

That's the reason police showed up, but the condition of some of the animals has widen the scope of the investigation.

Today, the director and volunteers were back in the building.

They were doing a lot of cleaning after an agreement was reached to allow them back inside.

The director says they need to correct a few things, but we've learned a state report did include some critical ratings, mainly because of sick cats in the facility.

"We are thrilled to be here," is how rescue director Shawna Davidson described the return to the facility.

Here is Amazing Grace Animal Rescue in Kochville Township, where for about 48 hours, law enforcement has been investigating the care of the 237 cats and 16 dogs that were being housed here. 

"Obviously there always things we can improve here and we are going to do many things," she says.

Some of those things will include the caring of sick cats.

Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki says her office received six complaints about Amazing Grace, including a cat being adopted from here with ringworm, and the disease then spreading to humans.

Another complaint was from someone who adopted a cat, and it died the next day.

"Our veterinarian identified 27 that needed to come with us immediately," says Kanicki.

In all, 28 cats were removed to get medical care.

"She (Davidson) agreed to close her business, quarantine the animals in place and to have a veterinarian to respond immediately," she says.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is also involved the investigation.

It's the regulatory body for shelters like this. We've learned it did an inspection of the facility in October and delivered its findings to the shelter last month, giving critical ratings in regard to the care of sick cats.

"There are always things on any report, it's a yearly report and I can't imagine that they would ever come through and do their report without having something that they want you to improve or do," says Davidson.

A computer was also seized during this investigation and the lead agency, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department has not yet submitted its report to the prosecutor's office for review.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you