Probe continues into animal rescue in Saginaw County as adoptions are put on hold

KOCHVILLE Twp., Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation of a Saginaw County animal rescue continues, where 28 cats were removed from the facility.
There were complaints that sick cats were being adopted out of the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue and adults were then getting sick.
That's the reason police showed up, but the condition of some of the animals has widen the scope of the investigation.
Today, the director and volunteers were back in the building.
They were doing a lot of cleaning after an agreement was reached to allow them back inside.
The director says they need to correct a few things, but we've learned a state report did include some critical ratings, mainly because of sick cats in the facility.
"We are thrilled to be here," is how rescue director Shawna Davidson described the return to the facility.
Here is Amazing Grace Animal Rescue in Kochville Township, where for about 48 hours, law enforcement has been investigating the care of the 237 cats and 16 dogs that were being housed here.
"Obviously there always things we can improve here and we are going to do many things," she says.
Some of those things will include the caring of sick cats.
Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki says her office received six complaints about Amazing Grace, including a cat being adopted from here with ringworm, and the disease then spreading to humans.
Another complaint was from someone who adopted a cat, and it died the next day.
"Our veterinarian identified 27 that needed to come with us immediately," says Kanicki.
In all, 28 cats were removed to get medical care.
"She (Davidson) agreed to close her business, quarantine the animals in place and to have a veterinarian to respond immediately," she says.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is also involved the investigation.
It's the regulatory body for shelters like this. We've learned it did an inspection of the facility in October and delivered its findings to the shelter last month, giving critical ratings in regard to the care of sick cats.
"There are always things on any report, it's a yearly report and I can't imagine that they would ever come through and do their report without having something that they want you to improve or do," says Davidson.
A computer was also seized during this investigation and the lead agency, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department has not yet submitted its report to the prosecutor's office for review.