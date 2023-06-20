Standish man allegedly used police officer's identity to chat online with kids

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is accused of soliciting nude photos of underaged children online while using a Facebook friend's identity.
A cybertip led investigators to look at a Northern Michigan police officer, who is also a National Guard member, as the initial suspect in this alleged online crime.
But after they searched that officer's home and seized his cell phone, they realized he didn't do it. A Standish man has been charged in the case with allegedly contacting children online while he was using the officer's identity.
Investigators say the catfishing and identity theft case could happen to anyone.
"When we get tips, we follow the evidence we have at the time," said Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Lauren Cetnor, who leads the computer crimes division.
A court document details how a tip came in from the Meetme.com social media site that a user in the Standish area was trying to solicit nude images and meet up with a minor child.
The suspect used a profile which had his name, even pictures of him, which just happened to be a police officer in northern Michigan and was also a member of the National Guard.
Last September, the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized the police officer's computer and cell phone. But after about a week, it was determined he was not the suspect.
"In this case we had enough probable cause to do what we did and granted he was not responsible, but we wouldn't have known that until we did that," Cetnor said.
A short time after clearing the police officer, a search warrant was done on the IP address listed in that original tip.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received another cybertip from Meetme -- again from the Standish area -- which led them to 32-year-old Jordan Lutze, who was arraigned earlier this month for accosting children for immoral purposes.
He admitted to investigators that he used the police officer's Facebook picture for his profile to communicate with the children.
Cetnor said it's common that people use different names online, but it is rare that someone uses another person's real identity.
"It can be easy but it's not something your everyday person would do," she said.
The police officer, who ABC12 is not identifying, thought someone was playing a joke when he first was investigated. He was shocked when he realized it was no joke at all.
The officer was angry that someone used his picture to talk to little children. Overall, he said the whole ordeal was a nightmare.