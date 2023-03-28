Progress continues after devastating dam breaches nearly three years ago

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly three years since the devastating dam breaches and floods in Midland and Gladwin Counties, work to restore the dams and surrounding areas is ongoing.
"We've gotten a substantial gift of money from the state of Michigan to do this work but we'll need more, I'm sure of it.," Vice President of the Four Lakes Task Force Dave Rothman said.
Construction on the Smallwood and Secord dams in Gladwin County has begun.
Leaders hope to obtain permits to start construction on the Sanford and Edenville dams soon.
But, they still need to find tens of millions of dollars to get the job done.
"I'm going to say $0 million to $80 million, it's just a guess at this point," Rothman said.
He said there are three ways to get the money needed to rebuild the dams -- appropriations from the state, which he's not expecting, a big state or federal grant or bonds or low-interest loans.
The recovery phase is nearly done. Now, the task force is on to step two.
"Restoring the environment, restoring the wetlands, restoring fish habitat, fish stocking that sort of thing," Rothman said.
The Sanford Village Park next to the Sanford dam was leveled during the flood and looks to open back up this summer.
"The ballpark was a $4 million project, it includes more than just ball, it includes horseshoes, basketball courts, sledding hills, pavilions, playground equipment," President of the Village of Sanford Dolores Porte said.
Despite the progress, some community members are worried things aren't going in the right direction.
"You get off the beaten path in the village, there's still a lot to go. There's a lot of home that are still standing needing work," Sanford resident Kim Methner said.
Methner believes FEMA and other agencies haven't come through as many had hoped and he is concerned another tragedy could follow.
"My concern is this going to happen again? I just don't like what's going on," Methner said.
The Four Lakes Task Force says they expect all four dams to be fully reconstructed by 2026.