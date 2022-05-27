Prosecutor: No charges issued for officers involved in arrest of John Fleming

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - No charges will be issues related to the arrest of a man wrongly accused of shoplifting at Flint Township Walmart.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the suspected shoplifter at the time, John Fleming was traumatized by his arrest and he would not going to criminalize his response.
“Mr. Fleming was traumatized by his arrest and he reacted. I am not going to criminalize his response,” Prosecutor Leyton said. “The incident at Hurley was unfortunate but, I found no probable cause that would warrant criminal charges against Mr. Fleming,”
The altercation involving Fleming was first reported in early April, when video surfaced on social media showing a physical exchange with law enforcement as they tried to remove him from Hurley Medical Center.
According to investigative reports, Leyton says Flint Township Police were dispatched to the Walmart store on Corunna Road in response to a report of shoplifting. Upon arrival, police were informed the suspect had boarded an MTA bus which the police stopped a short time later.
It was a short time later officers dragged Fleming off the bus and put him in handcuffs. Fleming was transported to Hurley Medical Center after the struggle where there was another physical altercation with police.
Leyton says the officers involved in the incident will also not face any charges.
“And while I encourage police officers to use de-escalation methods when safe to do so, I find no probable cause that any officer committed a crime,” Leyton said.