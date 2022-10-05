Prosecutors vow to pursue criminal charges in Flint water crisis

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors assigned to oversee the criminal case connected to the Flint water crisis are vowing to continue efforts to pursue criminal charges, despite a recent ruling by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly to dismiss charges against seven defendants.
The decision coming following a summer ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court which found prosecutors misused the one-person grand jury procedure, a decision Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy defends. “It was legal and it was the law that is well established and backed up by the Supreme Court many many times,” Worthy said during a zoom press conference.
The one person grand jury procedure is typically reserved in cases involving violent criminals.
Worthy helped oversee the criminal case along with Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who was not a part of the virtual press conference due to an illness.
“We will continue to fight this case until we can reach a just resolution, that is our entire goal,” Worthy said.
Jim Haveman, who once lead the Michigan Department of Community Health and was once Nick Lyon’s boss, tells ABC 12, it’s time to move forward.
“They used a process, it didn’t work,” said Haveman. “The Supreme Court threw it out. What happened in Flint is really sad and I feel really bad, but it was a complex process, so complex you will never find a criminal case.”
Haveman said Lyon based decisions on the information he knew at the time and did nothing devious.
Lyon was the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services department at the time. He was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful neglect of duty.