Protesters come to Saginaw courthouse to ensure justice for dog that was shot to death

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An animal abuse case that drew national attention, back in the spotlight as protestors came to the Saginaw County courthouse to make sure a dog that was killed, gets justice.
The man accused of torturing and killing the dog was due in court Monday in Saginaw.
But outside the courthouse, several people, who at one time cared for the dog, wanted the county's judicial system to know how important this case is to them.
Jacob Wilkinson waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 21 days of arraignment, so that hearing will be held later. The protestors are still emotional about the dog's death and for the first time, we are hearing from Wilkinson's attorney.
"We were absolutely appalled when we heard what happened," says Ken Kempkens, director of the Humane Society of Macomb.
The dog was known as Randy, but after he left the Humane Society of Macomb and transferred to a program where he was trained by inmates at the Saginaw Correctional facility, he was renamed Habs.
"He had a really good life ahead of him going into that program," says Siara Hobbs of the humane society.
Wilkinson was a corrections officer and had helped trained Habs at the prison.
"The guy that was training him was a corrections officer and wow, that's a perfect adoption," Kempkens says.
Kempkens and others at the Humane Society of Macomb would find out it wasn't perfect, as Wilkinson is now accused of torturing and shooting the dog in ,leaving his body in a Freeland area ditch.
"He was just sweet, he was a ball of joy," says Hobbs.
Hobbs, Kempkens and others from the humane society drove to Saginaw and delivered a petition with 23,000 signatures from Macomb County residents to the courthouse in support of getting justice for Habs.
"We are against any type of animal cruelty but this particular case just struck home,' says Kempkens.
Wilkinson was working at the Genesee County Sheriff's department and was fired when details of the crime came to light. His next court date is not certain, but there's a good chance this group of people will be watching what happens next.
"He didn't deserve what had happened to him." says Hobbs.
As we reported in the past, Wilkinson told investigators that the dog had nipped him and that's he shot the dog.
His attorney, Michael Beer explained today's adjournment with this written statement, which read "the request for an adjournment of the probable cause conference this morning was due to the extensive amount of additional discovery and records still outstanding at this time. It is imperative to Mr. Wilkinson that this additional discovery be provided to ensure due process and vigorous defense.”