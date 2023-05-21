 Skip to main content
Public meeting to discuss proposed upgrades to Bay City's drinking water system scheduled for Monday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City residents are invited to a public meeting at City Hall to discuss proposed upgrades to the drinking water system.

The meeting is scheduled at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m.

It aims to gather input and provide information on four projects.

The projects include replacing water mains on Smith Street, rehabilitating the cathodic protection system on State Park Drive, and replacing lead service lines.

The total cost of all four projects is $41,225,000.

The City hopes to Fund the projects through low-interest Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans.

