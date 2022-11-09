Public safety millage fails in Holly by 48 votes

HOLLY, Mich (WJRT) - An important safety millage went on the ballot in front of voters in Holly.
It would have provided additional funding to the police and fire departments to update their essential equipment.
But in a close race, the village ultimately voted against the proposal.
The ballot proposal was defeated by 48 votes. 1202 opposed and 1154 in favor. Now, villagers and the departments are wondering what comes next.
"It kinda bothers me," said voter Al Johnson, expressing frustration that the millage didn't pass.
"I think that's a mistake when you cut back police- and what else- fire. Anything. I think that's very important," he added.
It's a feeling contrasted by fellow voter Amy Childers, who voted against the millage.
"I felt like I already live in an incredibly safe community. And so the idea of having a greater police or public safety presence didn't seem necessary," Childers explained.
Another, anonymous, voter told ABC12 they voted no because they didn't trust the village to use the money wisely.
So what impact will this have on the village of Holly?
"We would try to keep everything the way we're doing it," Holly Fire Chief Steve McGee told ABC12 in an interview on November 2.
He said they'll keep their services going, but they might have to adjust their budgets to afford the new vehicles they need.
"We have to take money away from the general fund, one at a time, to make that happen," McGee added during the interview.
It's something he said can't wait much longer. McGee and other firefighters worry their aging ladder truck might not be able to stop another fire like the one that burned part of their historic downtown in June.
It's why supporters like Johnson and Jackie Hutton hope the proposal will come back in 2024.
"I think what they'll do is they'll try it again so it does pass. It's too important," Johnson said.
HUTTON "I hope it comes back to the ballot sooner or later," added Hutton.
ABC12 reached out to the police and fire departments for a comment, but they're unavailable to speak until after their meeting with the village manager- figuring out their next move.