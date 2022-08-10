Pulaski fatal fire probe concludes with one Flint firefighter resigning, another suspended

FLINT (WJRT) - It was in June when ABC 12 News first told you two Flint firefighters were suspended in connection with the investigation of a fatal house fire.
Today, the city released their findings of the investigation.
The city confirmed that today, saying the firefighter resigned.
The second firefighter was suspended for two weeks without pay.
It was back on May 28th when a home in the 600 block of Pulaski caught on fire. A preliminary search of the home by Flint firefighters apparently indicated there was no one inside the structure.
But 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell were eventually found in the home alive.
The brothers were the only ones in the home when the fire started and they died days later. There were no working smoke alarms in the house.
Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton released a statement today, saying a Michigan State Police fire marshal confirmed the cause of the fire was faulty electrical wiring.
He also confirmed that one of the two firefighters suspended with pay during the investigation resigned on July 25th, but we've learned he has accepted a job with another department.
The fire chief did not elaborate why the firefighters were suspended in the first place, but we previously reported that the suspensions revolved around the preliminary search of the home which showed there were no people in the house.
9-1-1 recordings from that morning show one fire crew was actually cancelled after that preliminary search.
"Flint City Engine 11, you can cancel for Pulaski," a dispatcher said.
Approximately seven to eight minutes later, Engine 11 was called back out.
"Flint City Engine 11, have you back enroute to 637 West Pulaski, two victims found so far," the dispatcher could be heard saying.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley also released a statement on the Pulaski fire saying in part,"I have full confidence in the thorough investigation conducted and ultimately, Chief Barton’s decision."