Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer. Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William were traveling to be with her, officials said.
