 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

  • Updated
  • 0
Queen won't return to London to appoint new British PM, for first time in her reign

Queen Elizabeth II 

 KIRSTY O'CONNOR/AFP/POOL/Getty Images

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer. Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William were traveling to be with her, officials said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you