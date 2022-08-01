Quick burst of rain causes flash flooding, stranding motorists in Saginaw County

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Torrential rain in Saginaw County caused a busy mid-Michigan road to close as two vehicles got stuck in the high water.
That afternoon deluge stranded motorists in Buena Vista Township for about an hour.
It happened on Holland Avenue west of I-75.
Everyone was okay, but it was a little tense for the people stuck inside the two vehicles as wrecker service employees worked to get them out of the deep water.
"There are still folks in the cars right now, they are a little spooked, but they are ok for now," says Buena Vista Township Police Officer Tony Teneyuque.
This intense rain hit the Saginaw area in the early afternoon and it caused this flash flood on a portion of M-46 in Buena Vista.
"This is a train viaduct where we have a low lying area here, so unfortunately when we get the heavy, heavy rainfall which we got in the last hour, this will fill up quite rapidly," says Teneyuque.
And it did so for the people in two SUV's that stalled out in the high water.
One man was in one vehicle, an elderly couple was in the other. Teneyuque says the man in that first SUV thought he could through the high water.
"He saw a larger truck in front of him so he thought he could go through, but he failed to realize that his car sat way lower than the truck in front of him," says Teneyuque.
"The drains and pumps just can't keep up with the flow of water coming in," says Bill Giorgis of Mike's Wrecker Service, who says this area has had flooding events like this in the past.
The people inside the vehicles were told to stay remain inside while the they were pulled out of the water.
Giorgis says pulling the newer model vehicle out was a bit of a challenge.
"The electronics got wet, we couldn't shift the gear into neutral so we had to go down below and hook up to the car underneath the wheels so not to damage the car," he says.
This flash flood is a reminder to us all about driving on roads where there is water over the top of it.
"Standing water, stay away, that's exactly right, go around," says Giorgis.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the roadway was closed for about two hours and is now back open.