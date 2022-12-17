Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points.
"The image is appalling, but the actions are a thousand times worse," said Sheriff Chris Swanson. "You see someone so deliberate to file their teeth down to points, threaten to rip out a female's throat if she doesn't perform sexual acts."
While the nation was shocked by the allegations against Barajas, those who live near him weren't. They tell ABC 12 they have been living in fear so when police raided the house, they were grateful.
"Those neighbors clapped when we hit that house," said Sheriff Swanson. "We do know Barajas has done this in the past, this is not his first time and those are the leads we are following."
Anyone with information is asked total the Genesee County Sheriff's Department at 810-257-3422.