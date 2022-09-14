Railroad strike could halt work at Flint Assembly Plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A potential railroad strike could impact auto workers in flint as early as this Friday.
Two unions representing conductors and other workers are demanding sick days and better work-life boundaries.
If a deal isn't reached, rail traffic nation-wide could come to a grinding halt.
"We can't get frames: we can't build trucks," said UAW Region 1D President Steve Dawes.
The Flint Assembly Plant turns out more than a thousand vehicles per day.
But the frames for those trucks are too big to store on a large scale, which is why they're brought in by rail every morning.
Without those shipments, it wouldn't take long- just days, according to Dawes- for the plant to run out of frames.
Dawes said a strike would mean no incoming materials, making assembly work nearly impossible.
"We potentially could look at layoffs... It's pretty hard to argue that if I don't have the parts to build a vehicle," Dawes said.
And an assembly line shutdown would ripple outwards into the many other businesses who work with GM.
"You have the Flint Metal Center that supplies them with sheet metal for the body shop. You have Leer Seating in flint that supplies all of the seating... Now if they're not building trucks, how long will they build seats," he explained.
But even with the risk, Dawes told ABC12 his branch stands with the rail unions as workers and friends.
"We will support them wholeheartedly. Because they have supported us in the past," Dawes asserted.
He also said that if layoffs do happen, the UAW has negotiated terms so workers won't be left high and dry.